Students asked to apply for courses in the new government colleges at Talavadi and Anthiyur 

Students were asked to submit online applications for courses in the newly-started Government Arts and Science Colleges in Talavadi and Anthiyur from June 22 to July 7.

A press release said the Higher Education Department had announced the starting of two new colleges for the academic year 2022-2023 with courses B.A. Tamil, B.A. English, B.Com, B.Sc. Mathematics and B.Sc. Computer Science. Applications can be submitted online and candidates can log on to the website www.tngasa.in and www.tngasa.org for submitting applications. For the college at Anthiyur, the college code is 1021018, while it is 1021019 for the college at Talavadi. The cost of application and registration fee for candidates belonging to Other Caste, Backward Caste and Most Backward Caste is ₹ 50 while for candidates of SC and ST communities, there is no application fee and they need to pay only ₹ 2 as registration fee.

For details, students can contact the respective college office that functions temporarily at Talavadi – Government High School, Diginarai and Anthiyur – Government Boys Higher Secondary School. They can contact R. Narayanasamy, Principal-in-charge for both the colleges at 94862-24730, the release added.