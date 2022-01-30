Students, alumni oppose construction of overhead tank on school ground in Coimbatore

: Students and alumni of the Coimbatore Corporation Ramanathapuram Higher Secondary School staged a protest on Sunday opposing the civic body’s construction of an overhead water tank at the school.

Around 50 claimed that their play area was encroached upon by construction of the tank.

Ramanathapurm police rushed to the spot and heldnegotiation with the protesters.

P. Balasundaramoorthy, an alumni said, the Corporation had encroached upon the place meant for students without taking their consent. The Corporation could have constructed the tank anywhere in the vicinity but it chose the ground. The students, however, had no alternative place to play.

The students used the ground during weekdays and on Sundays the Corporation allowed the youth of the area to play on the ground.

The Corporation was not allowing students to even go near the construction site to play, he claimed and added that the public were in the dark on why the Corporation chose the ground and if it would use the water to be stored in the tank to sell to public.

The Corporation sources said it was a tank that was being built as a part of the 24x7 drinking water supply improvement project.