Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology joined hands with The Hindu Education Plus to organise a career guidance programme on TNEA, JEE and NEET in Krishnagiri on Sunday, and it was worth the wait for scores of young girls and boys who were in attendance with heads full of questions and hearts brimming with hope.

Career consultant and analyst Jayaprakash Gandhi made it count for students and their parents, who made the trip from various places to listen. Can mere earnestness and “interest” based on superficial knowledge inform one’s choice of a course that could go on to seal one’s opportunities? The answer was a definitive ‘no’ from Mr. Gandhi, who opened the eyes of the fresh higher secondary pass outs to a future full of challenges that could be tamed if only they acquired additional skill sets.

With new technologies revolutionising change, a student should reckon with the following questions while choosing a course in 2024 – will the course have the same opportunities when one passes out in 2028; how many will be competing for jobs with the same course; salary, how many companies will provide jobs, what are the skill sets needed; and how long can that job be sustained.

For those seeking to pursue computer science, Mr.Gandhi clarified that it will have jobs only for those who acquire skill sets to be relevant. “One new innovation kills one industry. Computer science will have jobs, but those will be high skilled jobs that will require learning of high performance computing, quantum computing, prompt computing, super computing methods, ubiquitous computing etc.”

There is Artificial Intelligence (AI) developing into newer avatars with generative AI, Adoptive AI, Artificial General Intelligence. Yet, there will always be the need for human intelligence to operate them and it is here that students should learn these skills. Similarly one has to reckon with the fact that “everything will have a chip” and that India was in need of 1.2 million semi-conductor engineers.

Addressing the basic question of choice of course, Mr.Gandhi said, the traditional courses such as EEE, ECE, Computer science, will always be among the evergreen allowing for specialisation and acquisition of revolutionising skills within their fold.

According to him, when in doubt, filter a choice of course through the GATE test – which was verify if a subject was a GATE subject, if one could go for further students in post-graduation and appear for GATE exam. Mechatronics, mechanical engineering, pharma, rubber technology were all passe with closed avenues, he added.

For those seeking to pursue medicine, he alerted them to the IIT Kharaghpur’s Masters in Medical Technology that seeks medical doctors to pursue medical technology that allows for integrating technology with diagnostics machines.

G.Jaishankar, a parent, found the session on higher education very informative that he believed it would help students weigh in their choices and choose the right institution. A group of students from Kanakadasa Group of Schools found the programme informative. “Keep doing more of these programmes,” quipped one of them.

S.Siva Subramani, Growth Officer, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, was present.