Coimbatore

Student killed in accident in Salem

A student of a private pharmacy college here was killed in a road accident on Saturday.

The deceased V. Gunalan (20) of Cuddalore district was returning to his hostel along with his classmate Mohammed Ali when a car that came on a wrong direction hit the bike. Gunalan died on the spot, while Mohammed Ali was admitted to a hospital. Alagapuram police registered a case and are investigating.


