Student ends life in Salem

July 04, 2022 18:25 IST

A first-year college student ended life at the college hostel on Sunday.

According to the police, M. Gopika (18) of Kallakurichi district was studying first year B.A. in a private college at Thalaivasal and she stayed in the college hostel.

On Sunday evening, while other students went to her room, they found her dead. Thalaivasal police sent the body to for postmortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.