Student starts micro unit, invents new products

M. Bharathkumar, a final year B. Sc (Electronics) student here, has leveraged on the time that was available because of the lockdown and started a micro-scale unit to manufacture five or six products.

Mr. Bharathkumar, who is the son of a construction worker, first made an automated hand sanitiser vending machine as a group project, jointly with three more students from Anna University. They used timers, sensors, and booster pumps and the product cost almost 50 % less than what was available in the market then. He installed about 30 machines here. He went on to make more products such as Ph meters for food products. The last one that is yet to be made commercially available is an app that verifies information shared on services available in the neighbourhood and provides only verified services.

Mr. Bharathkumar invested ₹ 25,000 to set up his unit on the college campus and has sold products for nearly ₹ 48,000 so far. He is also submitting details of the products that he has developed at entrepreneurship contests.

After graduation, he will join the company where he is placed and continue with his entrepreneurship ventures. He also plans to expand his business.