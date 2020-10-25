Student recreates Picasso’s artwork

Was done as a tribute to the Spanish painter on his 139th birth anniversary

A first-year student of NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion, Tiruppur recreated one of the works of the renowned 20th century artist Pablo Picasso as a tribute to him on his 139th birth anniversary on October 25.

M. Sneha Adriana, a student studying first semester at the Apparel Fashion Design Department, said on Saturday that she was motivated by her teacher G. Boopathi Vijay to attempt Picasso’s ‘Guernica’, one of his most recognised works. While the original work painted in 1937 was done on canvas with dimensions 3.49 m x 7.76 m, she said that her recreation was done on multiple chart papers stuck together to get a reduced dimension of 3.49 ft x 7.76 ft.

The work took eight days to complete, with three days only for recreating the outlines of the original painting. “Through recreating this work, I learned that Picasso embraced imperfections and that it is possible to convey multiple emotions using only a few colours,” Ms. Adriana said.

Mr. Vijay said that the student completed this work at her residence in Tiruchi, from where she has been attending classes online due to the COVID-19 lockdown. “Only those who can understand the painting could recreate it,” he said referring to the complexity of the original work.

The painting will be displayed in the college when it re-opens, he said.

An anti-war painting, Picasso painted “Guernica” in the backdrop of the bombing of the town named Guernica by Italian and German forces in 1937.