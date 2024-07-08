Student outfits of INDIA bloc parties stage demonstration outside Periyar University

Student wings of political parties in the INDIA bloc staged a demonstration outside the Periyar University campus on Monday, protesting Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s decision to extend the tenure of Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan.

The demonstration was presided over by All India Students’ Federation (AISF) State Secretary P. Dinesh and inaugurated by DMK student wing State Deputy Secretary R. Tamilarasan. Speakers at the event included R. Gokuldas of the DMK student wing, R. Shenbagaraman of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) student wing, T. Sivabharathi of the Dravidar Kazhagam student wing, K. Gokulraj of the MDMK student wing, and A. Asgar of the Indian Union Muslim League student wing. The demonstrators raised slogans demanding the removal of Mr. Jagannathan from his post as Vice-Chancellor.

In a related development, the Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) submitted a petition to the Higher Education Secretary on Monday, urging the revocation of PUTA General Secretary K. Premkumar’s suspension. Mr. Premkumar was suspended in March 2022 for reportedly writing a letter to Higher Education Department officials and syndicate members opposing the extension of a retired professor.

In the petition, PUTA President V. Vaithianathan stated that, according to Periyar University rules, suspensions should last only three months unless a reason is provided to the person concerned. However, Mr. Premkumar has been suspended for over two years, and a committee formed by the university to investigate the allegations submitted its report a year ago. Mr. Vaithianathan argued that keeping a faculty member under suspension for more than three years is against the rules and called for the suspension to be revoked.

