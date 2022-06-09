Coimbatore

Student killed in accident in Salem

An 18-year-old student was killed and another youth was grievously injured in a road accident here on Thursday.

According to the police, V. Kathiravan of Kallakurichi district, studying in a private college in Namakkal district, was heading towards Kandampatti on a two-wheeler with his friend U. Salman (18). When they reached the butterfly flyover near Kandampatti, Salman, who was riding the vehicle, lost control over it in a turn and the vehicle hit the side wall of the flyover. In the impact, Kathiravan was thrown off the bike and fell from the 25-ft flyover. Passers-by took the duo to a private hospital where Kathiravan was declared dead. Salman is under treatment. The Annathanapatti police registered a case.


