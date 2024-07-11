ADVERTISEMENT

Student from Thoothukudi found dead in Bharathiar University hostel

Published - July 11, 2024 11:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old student of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that K. Subash, who was from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, ended his life.

A second-year student of Bachelor of Physical Education, Subash was staying in a hostel on the university campus. While his roommates left for classes on Thursday morning, Subash informed them that he was unwell and remained in the room. His roommates found him dead when they returned to the hostel around 11 a.m.

The Vadavalli police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination and launched an investigation after regist ering a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / suicide

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US