Student from Thoothukudi found dead in Bharathiar University hostel

Published - July 11, 2024 11:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old student of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday.

The police said that K. Subash, who was from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, ended his life.

A second-year student of Bachelor of Physical Education, Subash was staying in a hostel on the university campus. While his roommates left for classes on Thursday morning, Subash informed them that he was unwell and remained in the room. His roommates found him dead when they returned to the hostel around 11 a.m.

The Vadavalli police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination and launched an investigation after regist ering a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

