ADVERTISEMENT

Student from Krishnagiri ends life in college hostel in Coimbatore 

November 08, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A student hailing from Krishnagiri district was found dead in the hostel of a private college near Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as K. Keerthana, who is from Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district. She was a third year undergraduate student of a college near Coimbatore, the police said.

Two roommates found Keerthana dead in the hostel room when they returned after the classes around 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

After being alerted by the college authorities, the Madukkarai police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police suspect that she ended her life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that further investigation was on to find out the reason behind the student having taken the extreme step.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / suicide

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US