Student found dead in Salem

August 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old student was found dead in a lake on Thursday.

M. Saran (17), a resident of Muthampatti near Vazhapadi in Salem district, was a Plus Two student at a private school in Ammapet. On Thursday morning, he left the house but did not return.

His family members lodged a complaint with the police, and the police found that his mobile tower signal showed Kannankurichi. While Kannankurichi police searched for the boy, they found his two-wheeler and the mobile phone near Pudhu Yeri.

Later, with the help of local villagers, Kannankurichi police retrieved the body from the lake and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

