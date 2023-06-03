Student falls from train, dies in Salem

June 03, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Salem

A 16-year-old boy fell from a running train and died on Friday.

R. Jagadeesh (16), a resident of Podanur in Coimbatore district, was a Class X student. On Friday afternoon, he and his mother, R. Jayalakshmi, were travelling to Coimbatore by train from Morappur in Dharmapuri district. While the train reached Danishpet, the boy who was standing near the train door, fell from it.

Immediately, his mother pulled the emergency chain and stopped the train. She and the railway police went to the spot and found Jagadeesh battling for life.

The police took the boy to the Salem Government Hospital after providing first aid at Kadayampatti Government Hospital. But the boy died on the way to the hospital. The Salem Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.