Student falls from third floor of school building in Hosur

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 19:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Class VII student fell down from the third floor of a private school building on Wednesday and sustained fractures.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the 12-year-old boy of CSI Christ Matriculation Higher Secondary School had returned to school after Deepavali holidays. The school administration rushed him to a hospital.

According to the police, the student was walking between the second flood and the third floor. The police are yet to ascertain if the fall was accidental or a suicidal attempt.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(Persons with suicidal tendencies are urged to seek counselling through helpline Sneha – 044- 2464 0050).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app