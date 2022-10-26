Coimbatore

Student falls from third floor of school building in Hosur

A Class VII student fell down from the third floor of a private school building on Wednesday and sustained fractures.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy of CSI Christ Matriculation Higher Secondary School had returned to school after Deepavali holidays. The school administration rushed him to a hospital.

According to the police, the student was walking between the second flood and the third floor. The police are yet to ascertain if the fall was accidental or a suicidal attempt.

(Persons with suicidal tendencies are urged to seek counselling through helpline Sneha – 044- 2464 0050).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2022 7:58:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/student-falls-from-third-floor-of-school-building-in-hosur/article66057552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY