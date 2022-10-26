Student falls from third floor of school building in Hosur

A Class VII student fell down from the third floor of a private school building on Wednesday and sustained fractures.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy of CSI Christ Matriculation Higher Secondary School had returned to school after Deepavali holidays. The school administration rushed him to a hospital.

According to the police, the student was walking between the second flood and the third floor. The police are yet to ascertain if the fall was accidental or a suicidal attempt.

(Persons with suicidal tendencies are urged to seek counselling through helpline Sneha – 044- 2464 0050).