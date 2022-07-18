Student falls from school building near Mecheri, sustains multiple fractures

July 18, 2022 14:19 IST

Family issue cited as the reason for the extreme step she had taken

A 17-year-old girl fell from the second floor of a school building and sustained multiple fractures in her leg and hands on Monday.

According to police, the girl is from a village near Mecheri and is studying in the Government Higher Secondary School. On Monday morning, she came to the school and fell down from the second floor of the building. The teachers provided first aid and admitted her to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On being informed, Salem Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya and District Collector S. Karmegam came to the hospital and spoke to the girl. Mr. Karmegam told reporters that during his interaction with the girl, she claimed she had family issues so she tried the extreme step. Mr. Karmegam added that action would be taken to provide counselling to all school students in the district to avoid these types of incidents in the future.

The Mecheri police registered a case and are investigating. Police sources claimed that the girl might have taken the extreme step because of familial objection to her love relationship.

Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said the condition of the girl was stable.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention helpline 044-24640050.)