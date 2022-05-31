Student falls from footboard of bus, dies in Salem

A third year student of a private college, who was standing on a footboard of a running bus belonging to the institution, died after coming under the wheels of the vehicle on Monday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Abdul Kalam from from Kottai here. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors pronounced his death, police said. On Tuesday, a few students staged a protest demanding steps to prevent such incidents.

Kanankuruchi police have registered a case.