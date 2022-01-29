Student entrepreneurs to compete at national contest

Two student entrepreneurs , one from Madurai and another from Coimbatore, who won at the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) Coimbatore Chapter’s Global Student Entrepreneur Awards, will take part in the national-level contest to be held in February.

Rishab Gupta, president of EO Coimbatore, said in a press release that the Coimbatore chapter received 75 applications for the awards this year. Of these, 15 were short-listed for the semi-finals and six reached the finals. The winner and runner-up will now take part in the national-level EO Global Student Entrepreneur Awards contest to be held in Vishakapatnam next month.

As many as eight student entrepreneurs selected from across the country will participate in the global competition to be held in Washington.

Surya Varshan, a 21-year-old student entrepreneur from Madurai, started Naked Nature, a start-up on wellness products three years ago. At present, he sells more than 60 products. He won the award at the contest hosted by Coimbatore chapter of EO on Saturday. Twenty-one-year-old S. Smrithi, founder of Shikha Creations and another student entrepreneur from Coimbatore, sells eco-friendly terracotta jewellery and home décor online. She is the runner-up. They take home prize money of ₹ 1 lakh and ₹50,000 respectively. They will be mentored to participate in the national-level competition, said Mr. Gupta.