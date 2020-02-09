Student entrepreneurs showcase talent atnational-level contest

Young entrepreneurs from various States were in Coimbatore on Friday and Saturday, listening to successful entrepreneurs, pitching their business profiles, and learning how they can go forward.

All the 23 participants are students from different cities across the country who are running a business, and were participating in the national finals of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA), organised by the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO).

Sivabalakrishnan, chair of GSEA national finals, said the annual GSEA process starts in July and the national winner takes part in the global contest. This year, the global competition will be held in Cape Town in May. Five contestants were selected for the national finals and a panel of judges selected Akriti Gupta, a student entrepreneur from EO Pune chapter and a student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, as the winner in the final round at the national level on Saturday.

The participants had businesses in varied sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, space, digital media, and healthcare. “The focus (in the competition) is on the entrepreneur rather than the business,” he said.

According to Suraj Shantakumar, Marcom Chair of EO Coimbatore, the collective experiences of entrepreneurs, who are part of EO, helps the student entrepreneurs grow faster through this event. It is a programme to give back to the society.

R. Rajinikanth, president of EO, Coimbatore, said every participant looks at solving a problem. Some of the student entrepreneurs who had been the Indian participant in the global contest in the past have been able get a global exposure and scale up their business. In the Coimbatore-level competition held in September last year, 48 teams had participants from the region.

A press release from the organisers said the GSEA is a platform for students to work in cross functional teams and enhance their leadership skills. As many as eight speakers had sessions with the student entrepreneurs on Saturday. A boot camp was organised for the participants on Friday with Forge Accelerator as the boot camp partner.