Student enrolment in government, aided schools sees an uptick in Coimbatore district

July 16, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The School Education Department in Coimbatore district has recorded an increase in student enrolment numbers for the 2023-24 academic year, compared with the previous year.

However, admissions have not surpassed that of private schools, as per data shared by the Department.

As on July 13, Coimbatore district saw a total of 6,17,466 students enrolled in all schools for the new academic year. In 2022-23, it was 6,21,537, i.e. 4,071 more than the current year. Of the 2,047 schools in the district, 658 private institutions admitted 3,60,690 students, and last year it was 3,66,342, according to the data.

According to the Department, 2,56,776 students were admitted to State government, fully aided, partially aided and Central government-run schools as on July 13, 2023, which is 1,581 more during the same period last year.

Coimbatore Chief Education Officer L. Sumathi said the numbers in government schools would increase in the coming days as admissions would go on till September.

“We have been monitoring out-of-school students through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) and the overall number of drop-outs will be evaluated. Moreover, many have shifted their wards from private institutions to government and corporation schools, which increased the numbers,” she said.

M. Raja (40), a professor at a private college in Coimbatore, said that he has shifted his son from a private school to the Corporation Middle School at Masakalipalayam.

“We read positive reports about this school in several publications and social media... The infrastructure, breakfast scheme implementation and bi-monthly parent-teacher meetings are good and systematic. If all government schools in the district are improved like the middle school in Masakalipalayam and given as much exposure on newspapers and social platforms, admissions may surpass that of private schools,” he said.

Prabhakaran (38), an autorickshaw driver, said that he shifted his son studying in Class V from the Government Higher Secondary School to a private school in the same area. “I want my son’s English and Hindi proficiency to be excellent, so he can get better opportunities across the nation,” he said.

K. Gotha Hari Priya, managing trustee of Coimbatore Parenting Network, a peer support group on social media, said, “Language is the prime reason for which parents admit children to private schools. If the exposure, teaching level and infrastructure are improved, the numbers are sure to rise in government schools.”