Student ends life over poor exam score

January 03, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Upset over not scoring good marks in the half yearly exam, a 14-year-old girl ended her life on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl L. Deepika of Koonandiyur near Mecheri was a Class IX student in a government school. On Monday, after she received the answer papers she was upset scoring poor marks in four subjects. . In the night, she ended her life. The Mecheri police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Ends.

