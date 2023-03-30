Student ends life on college campus in Coimbatore

March 30, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 19-year-old student of a private college at Peelamedu in Coimbatore ended his life on the campus late on Wednesday.

The police said the deceased was identified as Sanjay Bhavan, a first year diploma student in computer networking..

According to the police, the student was in love with a classmate who allegedly stopped talking to him. The boy, who hailed from Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, allegedly went into depression and took the extreme step.

The student was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The Peelamedu police registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure based on the complaint lodged by the student’s father.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha‘ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)