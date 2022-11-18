Student ends life in Salem

November 18, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - SALEM:

A 25-year-old student of a private medical college ended his life on Thursday.

A. Nirmalkumar (25) of Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district was a postgraduate physiotherapy student at a private medical college in Ariyanoor, and was staying in a rented room close to the college. On Thursday morning, his parents tried to call him, but he did not answer the call. Later, his parents informed his friends. On Thursday evening, his friends went to his room and found it locked from inside. They found that he had ended his life and alerted the Attaiyampatti police. The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

Car catches fire

A car caught fire in Salem district. Gokulnath (34) of Mettur was heading to Mettur from Yercaud foothills in his car, along with his wife Divya and daughter Srinisha (2), on Friday evening. While they reached near Gorimedu, Gokulnath found black smoke emanating from the car and immediately stopped the vehicle and the trio get down from the car. Soon the car caught fire, and fire-fighters from Sevapet rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Due to the accident, traffic was disrupted in the locality for around 30 minutes. The Kannankurichi police are investigating further.

Woman lodge complaint against mother-in-law

M. Sangeetha (22) of Avathipalayam, near Pallipalayam, in Namakkal district gave birth to a female child two months ago. Following a quarrel that erupted between Sangeetha and her husband, Manoj, he left the house last week and did not return. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Sangeetha lodged a complaint with the District Social Welfare Department that her mother-in-law allegedly tried to sell her infant. During inquiry, Sangeetha gave contradictory statements about her complaint. Later, the officials sent the mother and the infant to the government home in Namakkal and are investigating.