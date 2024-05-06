ADVERTISEMENT

Student ends life in college hostel near Coimbatore

May 06, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old student of a private university near Coimbatore ended her life in the college hostel. The police said Charishma Rao, a native of Secunderabad in Telangana, was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday evening.

According to the police, she was doing her first year M. Tech in the institution at Ettimadai. The police said a classmate saw Charishma talking over her mobile phone and entering her room before 5.15 p.m. Sunday. The classmate tried to reach her over the phone at 5.40 p.m. to go to the canteen.

As Charishma did not attend the call, the classmate went to her room to check about her. However, the room was locked from inside. She was found dead in the room when the door was opened.

The hostel authorities informed the K.G. Chavadi police about the incident. The police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where the post-mortem was performed on Monday. The police have launched an investigation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

