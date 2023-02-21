ADVERTISEMENT

Student drowns in farm well in Namakkal district

February 21, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Namakkal

The 16-year-old had gone for a dip with his friends, but did not know how to swim and drowned, police said; the incident took place on Sunday

M. Sabari

A 16-year-old student drowned in a farm well at Koneripatti near Rasipuram in Namakkal on Sunday.

The police said that S. Tharun, a class 11 (plus one) student at the Rasipuram Government School, went to a farm well in the locality with his friends on Sunday. He tied a polystyrene sheet to the well and jumped in, as he did not know how to swim. The polystyrene sheet broke, and he drowned.

On receiving the information, the Rasipuram Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved his body and sent it to the Rasipuram Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US