Student drowns in farm well in Namakkal district

February 21, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Namakkal

A 16-year-old student drowned in a farm well at Koneripatti near Rasipuram in Namakkal on Sunday.

The police said that S. Tharun, a class 11 (plus one) student at the Rasipuram Government School, went to a farm well in the locality with his friends on Sunday. He tied a polystyrene sheet to the well and jumped in, as he did not know how to swim. The polystyrene sheet broke, and he drowned.

On receiving the information, the Rasipuram Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved his body and sent it to the Rasipuram Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case.

