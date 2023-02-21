HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student drowns in farm well in Namakkal district

The 16-year-old had gone for a dip with his friends, but did not know how to swim and drowned, police said; the incident took place on Sunday

February 21, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Namakkal

M. Sabari

A 16-year-old student drowned in a farm well at Koneripatti near Rasipuram in Namakkal on Sunday.

The police said that S. Tharun, a class 11 (plus one) student at the Rasipuram Government School, went to a farm well in the locality with his friends on Sunday. He tied a polystyrene sheet to the well and jumped in, as he did not know how to swim. The polystyrene sheet broke, and he drowned.

On receiving the information, the Rasipuram Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved his body and sent it to the Rasipuram Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case.

Related Topics

death / children / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.