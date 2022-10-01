Student dies in an accident in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 01, 2022 19:27 IST

A 17-year-old boy died and his two friends are seriously injured when the two-wheeler in which they travelled collided with the median on Friday.

According to the police, V. Sachin of Vidya Nagar in Ammapet was a plus-two student. On Friday evening, he along with his friends Hariharasudhan (16) and Ajaykumar (18) of the same locality went to a government exhibition at Salem New Bus Stand by a two-wheeler. Around 11 p.m., when the trio was returning home, Sachin lost control over the vehicle and it collided with the median on Military Road.

Sachin died on the spot. The other two were admitted to a private hospital, and their condition was said to be critical. The Ammapet police registered a case and are investigating.

