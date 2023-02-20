HamberMenu
Student dies in accident in Salem

February 20, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A polytechnic college student died in a road accident on Sunday.

According to the police, M. Muthu Kesav (18) of Anna Street in Attur was a second-year polytechnic college student in Perambalur district.

He went to a friend’s house at Vazhapadi, and in the evening, he headed to Attur by bike. When he reached Kothampadi, his bike collided with a moped. In the accident, Muthu Kesav and Anbarasan (21) of Kothampadi, who came in on a moped, sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Attur Government Hospital. There, Muthu Kesav succumbed to injuries. Anbarasan was referred to the Salem Government Hospital. The Attur rural police registered a case and are investigating further.

