March 16, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Namakkal

A 16-year-old student died in an accident on Friday evening. S. Mouneeswaran (16), a plus-one student residing at Pudhupuliyampatti near Tiruchengode, was travelling on his bike late on Friday at around 8 p.m. when, upon reaching Vattaparappu Pirivu, he tried to cross the Paramathi Road. A tipper lorry crossing the road at the same time collided with the bike, killing him on the spot. Tiruchengode Rural Police sent the body to the Tiruchengode Government Hospital for a postmortem.