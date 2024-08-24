Student dies after classmate attacks him in Namakkal

Parents of a student, who died of injuries sustained during a quarrel at a government higher secondary school, staged a protest on Saturday demanding action against the school headmaster.

R. Akash (16), a Class XI student residing at Navaladipatti near Senthamangalam in Namakkal district, was on his way to a meeting called by the school headmaster on Friday when his slippers went missing. When he realised that his classmate had hidden them, a scuffle broke out between them. Akash suddenly fainted, and the school administration took him to Erumapatti government hospital where doctors declared him dead. Erumapatti police were informed of the incident, who then took the body to the Namakkal Government Hospital for a postmortem. Police have registered a case and arrested the 17-year-old student who allegedly attacked Akash.

On Saturday, Akash’s father Ramesh lodged a complaint with the Erumapattu Police seeking an inquiry into his son’s death and sought action against the school’s headmaster and teachers for not preventing the scuffle. District Educational Officer (DEO) Vijayan went to the school on Saturday and held an inquiry regarding the incident.

Police sources say they have ruled out caste as a possible factor in the incident, since both students come from the same caste.

