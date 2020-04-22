Student designs ‘wearable art’to spread COVID-19 awareness

A student from the NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion, Tiruppur, has designed a ‘wearable art’ to spread awareness on COVID-19.

G. Sowmy Karthika, a second year student of the Department of Apparel Fashion Design, said that her design intended to depict the dangerous nature of novel coronavirus.

The design was inspired by pufferfish or porcupinefish, which contains a neurotoxin that is 1,200 times more potent than cyanide, and the fruit of castor oil plant (Ricinus communis), which is spiny and contains poisonous seeds, she said.

The costume was made using knitted cloth and cardboards were used to make the spikes. “I also provided some stuffing to give it a 3D look,” Ms. Karthika said. Though some of the materials were not available due to lockdown, she said the costume was stitched within a day.

This COVID-19 wearable art was designed for children of around 12 years old, indicating the vulnerability of children to the disease, she said.