Student attempts world record with mosaic of national flag

A college student attempted to enter the Guinness World Records by creating a sticker mosaic art of the national flag using 90,000 square stickers in Tiruppur.

M. Praveen Kumar, a fourth-year B. Arch student at a private university in Eachanari, Coimbatore, displayed the artwork at a private school on Peruntholuvu Road on the occasion of Republic Day. Spanning an area of 162 sq.m., the art work was completed in 70 hours between January 20 and 25 “with frequent intervals.”

The 90,000 stickers of saffron, blue and green shades was stuck on a white flex sheet, Mr. Kumar said.

“The Ashoka Chakra was the most difficult part,” he recalled, as creating a circular object using squares was not easy. To execute this, Mr. Kumar said he derived the idea from pixels in digital images, where small square elements compose the image, which appears smooth from a distance.

“How little things lead to larger things was the concept behind this art,” Mr. Kumar said. Nearly 300 people visited his art at the school campus on Sunday, he claimed. The material cost was ₹ 20,000, he said.

Having applied for Guinness World Records online, Mr. Kumar said that he was confident of winning the certificate for his artwork.