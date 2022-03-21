Student attempts suicide, rescued

I A class 12 student sustained injuries after she jumped from her hostel balcony in a bid to commit suicide at a private school campus here on Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred in the morning, after which, the school shifted the girl to a private hospital in Dharmapuri before she was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan said, a magistrate’s inquiry was held, where the additional magistrate of Mahila court spoke to the student. “The girl did not divulge much information and did not cite any grievance,” said the SP. Incidentally the girl was among the toppers of her school.

“The girl is fine now, undergoing treatment for injuries in Coimbatore. The parents, too, have not raised anything suspicious.” The incident has occurred a day after all schools had convened School Management Committee meetings with the parents.

Those with suicidal tendencies are urged to seek help through suicide helpline Sneha-044-2464 0050.