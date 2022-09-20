Student applies to launch his nano satellite through ISRO

R. Mukul, a Class X student at Vidhya Niketan Public School, has built a nano satellite and applied for launching it through Indian Space Research Organisation as part of the 75th student satellite mission.

The student won international rank 12 and Tamil Nadu zonal rank one in the National Science Olympiad conducted in March this year by the Aeronautical Sector Skill Council and has, so far, won four national-level robotics competitions. He is currently building a 3D printer.