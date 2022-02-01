Student alleges forced to stand outside classroom for not paying fees

SALEM

01 February 2022 18:02 IST

A Class X student of a private school here alleged that she was forced to stand outside the classroom for not paying fee dues.

In a petiton to the Collector on Tuesday, the student alleged that her parents were also insulted when they went to ask about the issue.

She also alleged that she was not even allowed to enter the school premises by the management. She urged the authorities concerned to take necessary action against management and ensure continuance of her education.

