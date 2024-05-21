Struggle for roads goes on in Coimbatore’s Peelamedu

Residents of Peelamedu in Ward 26 of the Coimbatore Corporation staged a protest outside the South Taluk Office on Tuesday, criticising the civic body of neglecting road infrastructure in the ward for several years.

The protesters, mostly senior citizens, from 7th Cross Street, and Balaguru Garden sought the implementation of a sanctioned road project, intended to connect the area to Avinashi Road. Although the road was sanctioned in 2013, the area still has mud roads.

The case was subsequently brought to the Madras High Court in 2013, which ordered the Coimbatore district administration to proceed with the project. However, no action was taken.

“Despite the court order, no progress has been made on the works. We still lack stormwater drains and street lights in the area. We had approached every official in the city, but no one seems to care,” said P. V. Gopal, a resident.

In response to these allegations, a senior official of the civic body explained that the road works were delayed due to issues with the contractor. “There have been several changes in contractors for the area over the past few years. However, we have conducted a site visit, and the works will commence this week,” the official said.

