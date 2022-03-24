Strong winds damage banana crops in Bhavani taluk

Strong winds damaged over 1,000 standing banana crops in Bhavani taluk on Wednesday evening as farmers wanted the State government to provide compensation for the loss incurred.

Banana crops were widely cultivated at Ammapettai, Appakudal and Mylambadi villages and were ready for harvesting in a week. But, winds damaged the standing crops causing huge loss. A farmer at Coundampalayam said that his crops on one-acre were completely damaged causing massive loss. “At least over 2,000 crops in the village were damaged in the winds that were unexpected”, he said and added that farmers were earlier planning to commence harvesting from the first week of April.

They said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, their livelihood was completely affected and had borrowed money for cultivating the crop. “But now all our crops were damaged and we could not repay the money”, they said and wanted compensation for the damaged crops to be given at the earliest.