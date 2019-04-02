‘Strong, stable government needed at Centre’

A strong and stable government is needed at the Centre to ensure that Tamil Nadu got a fair share of Budgetary allocation and for welfare schemes to reach the people, R. Sarath Kumar, founder-leader of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, which is part of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, said here on Tuesday.

Campaigning for AIADMK nominee for the Salem Lok Sabha seat K.R.S. Saravanan, he said only a strong government at the Centre could deal with the threats from neighbouring countries such as Pakistan.

The Congress had done nothing over the past four decades to solve the Kashmir issue, and had only betrayed the country, he said.

Mr. Sarath Kumar assailed the Opposition’s alliance, calling it opportunistic. “Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin often proudly says he was arrested under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act), which was only brought about by the Congress.”

The AISMK leader said the voters were confused over the DMK nominee for Salem Constituency as he had switched parties often.