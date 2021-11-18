Strong room opened for first level checks of EVMs

NAMAKKAL

18 November 2021 23:27 IST

The strong room in the Collectorate here was opened on Thursday and the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were sent for first-level checks ahead of urban local body elections.

The strong room was opened in the presence of Collector Shreya P. Singh and representatives of recognised political parties. According to the officials, 1,300 control units and 2,600 EVMs were stored in the strong room.

The voting units were taken to the district panchayat office premises. Engineers from BHEL would conduct the checks on the machines. The checks were expected to be completed in 15 days, a release said.

