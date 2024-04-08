Strong nation is possible only under the leadership of PM Modi: G.K. Vasan

April 08, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan has said that a prosperous Tamil Nadu and a strong nation was possible only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Campaigning for party candidate P. Vijayakumar in Erode on Monday, he said the country needed a stable government at the Centre and a leadership that would make the country a superpower. “For this, Mr. Modi should be elected Prime Minister again,” he said and added that the country’s economy would grow further under his leadership. Mr. Vasan said the country had seen overall development under Mr. Modi’s rule and had grown stronger than before.