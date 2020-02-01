Strike hits banking operations

Banking operations came to a standstill in Coimbatore district on Friday as nearly 3,000 employees and officials went on two-day strike here on Friday, as part of the nation-wide strike.

Transactions worth ₹400 crore were affected in the city. The city had nearly 200 ATMs and these were filled with cash on Thursday night. As the strike would continue on Saturday, cash availability in ATMs might be affected, said sources in the bank employees union.

The district has almost 700 bank branches and employees and officers in public sector banks and the old generation private banks took part in the strike. About 1,500 of them staged a demonstration here on Friday. The main demand of the employees was 20 % hike in wages.

If the bank managements and the unions did not reach a settlement soon, there would be a strike from March 11 to 13 and indefinite strike from April 1, added an officer.

G.V. Manimaran, general secretary of the All India Nationalised Bank Officers’ Federation, said in a press release that the IBA had called the unions “irresponsible”.

Explaining the issue in details, he said, “We are bank officers and we are responsible for the nation’s economy. Let us do our democratic responsibility of expressing our anguish through legally permitted way of observing strike on January 31 and February 1.”