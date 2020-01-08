Strike has little impact on normal life of people in districts

The nationwide strike called by various trade unions to protest against the alleged ‘anti-people’, ‘anti-worker’ and ‘anti-national’ policies of the Central government did not have much impact on normal life of people in the districts of Erode, Salem and Namakkal as transport services and commercial establishments functioned as usual on Wednesday.

Members affiliated to Central Trade Unions also wanted their 12-point charter of demands, including minimum wage of ₹21,000 per month and pension of ₹6,000 per month, rollback of policies that affect workforce, discussion on labour reforms, stop privatisation of public sector undertakings, withdrawal of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, stop grabbing land from poor farmers and handing over to corporate companies, among others to be implemented.

Bus services were operated as usual while a section of autorickshaw drivers in Salem City took part in the strike.

Both Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation had suspended inter-State services through Palar, near Kolathur, in Salem district and also through Pulinjur check-post, near Hasanur, in Erode district.

Workers in Talavadi boarded commercial vehicles to reach their work place at Chamrajanagar and other destinations in Karnataka. Services at postal department and Life Insurance Corporation, were not affected much as only a section of the employees took part in the strike.

However, banking operations were hit as many employees took part in the strike and did not turn up for work.

In Erode district, members of various trade unions staged a road block at Sivagiri and Kavindapadi and the police removed 76 members.

In Salem city, members staged a road block outside the Collectorate and the police removed 671 persons, including 305 women.

In Namakkal district, road was blocked at town bus stand and at Tiruchengodu and over 120 protesters were removed.

Demonstrations were held at various places and after raising slogans, protesters distributed pamphlets to the public and left.

Special Correspondent adds: In Krishnagiri, the strike had limited impact with normal life unhindered on Wednesday.

However, banking operations were affected with employees joining in the strike. Transport workers union staged a protest demonstration condemning the Central government’s alleged pro-corporate policies. The protesters condemned the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act that was ushered in last year ringing in steeper fines and penalties.

Similarly, trade unions of public sector undertakings staged demonstrations condemning the policies that have allegedly caused a free fall of the economy.

Condemning disinvestments, the new pension scheme, and rollback of labour protections and contractualisation of labour, the various trade unions joined forces participating in the demonstrations.

Earlier, the DMK’s labour union Labour Progressive Federation members led by the DMK MLA T. Senguttuvan staged a protest demonstration in Krishnagiri. In Hosur, the inter-State transport between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was unaffected.

Dharmapuri

Trade unions staged protests in Dharmapuri. In Pennagaram, Left-affiliated CITU members along with the CPI (M) cadre courted arrest after staging a blockade. Over 92 members were arrested.

The countrywide protest was called by 10 central trade unions and supported by various federations over a slew of demands.

The major demands included revocation of the new pension scheme, reversal of the amendments to the motor vehicles Act, minimum wage of Rs.21,000 for workers across sectors, old age pension of Rs.5,000 for farm wage labourers over 60 years of age among others.