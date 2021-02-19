Strike by revenue staff continues

Indefinite strike by over 350 staff in the Revenue Department across the district has affected the normal services. The employees on Friday urged the State government to fulfil their 10-point demands.
The employees said they were involved in preparation of electoral rolls and carrying out corrections in it, and also did works under disaster management. But their salary was very less when compared to the other departments.
Hence, they wanted an increase in pay scale, filling of vacancies, implementing the old pension scheme and also regularising the job of temporary workers.
Murugesan, State president, Tamil Nadu Revenue Officer’s Union, said they had put forth their demands to the State government four months ago and wanted talks held with them. But the government was not keen on holding talks and hence they were forced to go on indefinite strike.
He said that 9,500 employees across the State were on strike, affecting the functioning of revenue offices.
The strike that entered the third day affected the common public.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath