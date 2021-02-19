Strike by revenue staff continues

Indefinite strike by over 350 staff in the Revenue Department across the district has affected the normal services. The employees on Friday urged the State government to fulfil their 10-point demands.

The employees said they were involved in preparation of electoral rolls and carrying out corrections in it, and also did works under disaster management. But their salary was very less when compared to the other departments.

Hence, they wanted an increase in pay scale, filling of vacancies, implementing the old pension scheme and also regularising the job of temporary workers.

Murugesan, State president, Tamil Nadu Revenue Officer’s Union, said they had put forth their demands to the State government four months ago and wanted talks held with them. But the government was not keen on holding talks and hence they were forced to go on indefinite strike.

He said that 9,500 employees across the State were on strike, affecting the functioning of revenue offices.

The strike that entered the third day affected the common public.