Strike by powerloom units in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts from January 9

COIMBATORE

31 December 2021 12:49 IST

The strike is being called as the revised wages to be paid by master weavers to job working units, are not being implemented

Powerloom units that do job work in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts will stop production from January 9. This was decided at a meeting of the job working powerloom unit associations in the two districts on Thursday.

According to C. Palanisamy, president of the Somanur job working powerloom unit owners association, the government issued an order on November 24, revising upwards the wages paid by master weavers to the job working units. The new wages were to be implemented from December 1 -- but this has not happened. Though orders slowed down in November, there was a revival in December. The master weavers were distributing yarn to the job working units but were paying the earlier wages and were not implementing the new wages.

“They buy yarn at higher prices and pay more to the sizing units too. But, the master weavers are not willing to increase the wages for the job working units. The wages have not been revised for seven years now. Since it is unviable for the job working units to continue to accept orders at the old rates, we have decided to go on strike from January 9,” he said.

The job working unit associations met the joint commissioner of labour and discussed the issue as well.