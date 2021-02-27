Strike affects TNSTC bus services in Erode, Salem

Erode

27 February 2021 00:30 IST

Commuters in rural and hilly areas hit hard

With the indefinite strike by transport trade unions entering second day on Friday, less than 50% of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses were operated here causing hardship to commuters, particularly students and working people.

A large number of commuters were seen waiting at bus stops in the morning and the private buses ran jam-packed throughout the day. The situation was worse in rural areas and on the city outskirts as school and college students, workers and other people waited for long hours for buses.

The strike also hit commuters in the hilly areas of Talavadi, Kadambur and Bargur. In the absence of private bus services in these areas, they depended on commercial vehicles and pick-up vans.

Though the TNSTC officials claimed that around 60% buses were operated, the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal in the city and bus stands at Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam wore a deserted look throughout the day. TNSTC sources said that they were in the process of appointing temporary drivers to operate the buses.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

Close to 100 members of transport trade unions staged protests in front of the bus depots at Palapatti, Hasthampatti, Johnspet and the TNSTC main office on Ramakrishna Road here on Friday.

However, TNSTC officials claimed that the bus services were not completely affected due to the strike. Official sources claimed that most of the buses were operated in the zone.

The transport trade unions have been staging protests demanding implementation of old pension scheme, provision of all terminal benefits on the day of retirement and various other demands here.