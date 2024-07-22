Parents of child electrocuted in Coimbatore gated community seek stricter rules for non-OSR parks

Parents of Vyoma Priya (8), who was electrocuted while playing in a gated community park in Coimbatore, have urged the State government to implement stricter regulations for certifying parks constructed on non-open space reserve sites.

In their petition addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, T. Balachander and Archana Sivakramakrishnan highlighted the absence of rules regulating children’s parks that had not been built on open space reserves.

“Parks can either be built on public land owned by the Coimbatore Corporation or private land. As per the DTCP plan approved in 2011-12, the land on which the park was built is not public and is owned by various private entities,” stated the North Zone Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the Coimbatore Corporation.

The AC also explained, “Structures built on private land do not come under the purview of the civic body. There are no rules under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act of 1981.” The Act only provides the Corporation with general powers under Chapter X to regulate the construction and maintenance of structures built on public sites.

In their petition, the parents have also sought specifications for appropriate design and materials for play equipment and correct placement to ensure the safety of children and the regulation of setting up and maintenance of children’s parks within gated communities.

In a follow-up petition to the Tamil Nadu government’s Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, they once again sought “information on what are the rules that regulate the setting up and maintenance of children’s parks on non-OSR land within gated communities.”

In their awareness campaign, the parents circulated a video emphasising preventive measures such as checking underground electrical cables in children’s parks, ensuring proper earthing of metal play equipment, installing earth breaker circuits near lamp posts, and verifying electricians’ certifications.

