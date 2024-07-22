ADVERTISEMENT

Parents of child electrocuted in Coimbatore gated community seek stricter rules for non-OSR parks

Updated - July 22, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 05:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The park where two children were electrocuted in a gated community in Coimbatore stands on private land. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Parents of Vyoma Priya (8), who was electrocuted while playing in a gated community park in Coimbatore, have urged the State government to implement stricter regulations for certifying parks constructed on non-open space reserve sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their petition addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, T. Balachander and Archana Sivakramakrishnan highlighted the absence of rules regulating children’s parks that had not been built on open space reserves.

“Parks can either be built on public land owned by the Coimbatore Corporation or private land. As per the DTCP plan approved in 2011-12, the land on which the park was built is not public and is owned by various private entities,” stated the North Zone Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the Coimbatore Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AC also explained, “Structures built on private land do not come under the purview of the civic body. There are no rules under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act of 1981.” The Act only provides the Corporation with general powers under Chapter X to regulate the construction and maintenance of structures built on public sites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In their petition, the parents have also sought specifications for appropriate design and materials for play equipment and correct placement to ensure the safety of children and the regulation of setting up and maintenance of children’s parks within gated communities.

In a follow-up petition to the Tamil Nadu government’s Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, they once again sought “information on what are the rules that regulate the setting up and maintenance of children’s parks on non-OSR land within gated communities.”

In their awareness campaign, the parents circulated a video emphasising preventive measures such as checking underground electrical cables in children’s parks, ensuring proper earthing of metal play equipment, installing earth breaker circuits near lamp posts, and verifying electricians’ certifications.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / parks

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US