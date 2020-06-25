Strict surveillance at check posts in Erode

Vehicles without e-pass will not be allowed to enter or leave the district through the 13 inter-district check posts across the district after the State government imposed restriction on inter-district travel from Thursday.
At the Karungalpalayam check post on Cauvery Road, two-wheelers, cars and lorries from Pallipalayam in Namakkal district were seen lined up in the morning as the police allowed only those vehicles that had e-pass.
Many workers from neighbouring districts heading towards places in the district wanted them to be allowed to enter the district.
They had an altercation with the police personnel on duty. Vehicles carrying agriculture and essential products, government employees and medical staff were allowed after checking while many crossed the check post on foot.
At the check posts near Noyyal River, Lakshmi Nagar, Vijayamangalam and at Parisal Thurai Junction, vehicles without e-pass were not allowed initially. Later, two-wheelers were allowed with a warning that they would not be allowed on Friday without e-pass. Cars and four-wheelers were sent back at the check posts. The police had a tough time warning the motorists who attempted to cross the check posts without e-pass.
Since mofussil buses and town buses to nearby districts were not operated, the bus stand wore a deserted look. Many private buses cut short their route and operated to designations within the district.
