Strict regulations ahead of ‘santhanakoodu’ event at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Ahead of the three-day ‘santhanakoodu’ festival at the famous Gazalatty dargah on Friday, the Forest Department has asked devotees to adhere to the norms and regulations listed in the tiger conservation plan.

The dargah, under the control of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, is located inside the core area of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the Bhavanisagar Forest Range, 15 km from the Karachikorai forest check post. Thousands of devotees from Tamil Nadu and Kerala visit the dargah during the festival, and the department has asked the organising committee to follow the Madras High Court’s order of January 2, 2024, which called for ensuring minimal interference to wildlife.

Kulal Yogesh Vilas, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer of Sathyamangalam Forest Division, said devotees must not be allowed to carry drugs, plastic items, or flammable materials. Only 100 vehicles will be permitted entry each day, and devotees should also be prohibited from entering or bathing in the Moyar River, as it lies within the reserve’s core zone. The dargah management will be held accountable for any disturbance to wildlife or forest resources, he added.

All vehicles will undergo thorough checks at the forest check post, and basic amenities must be provided by the organisers. On the final day of the festival, all vehicles must exit the area by 5 p.m.

