Strict enforcement keeps motorists off the roads in Erode

Strict enforcement of Section 144 across the district by the police who had erected barricades across the roads at many places kept most of the motorists off the roads during Day Two of the nationwide lockdown here on Thursday.

Only government and private hospitals, pharmacies, Uzhavar Sandhais, Aavin outlets and Amma canteens were opened as people waited in queue to purchase essentials.

Personal distancing was followed in all the shops as workers regulated the customers who were asked to maintain distance of one metre from the other. Though provisional stores, vegetables shops and meat stalls were allowed to function, very few shops were opened across the district.

The police erected more barricades not only in arterial roads, but also in important roads and many streets and prevented motorists from proceeding.

Police personnel at many places intercepted motorists and questioned their purpose of travel.

At GH Roundabout, few motorists who were found travelling without valid reasons, were asked to do air squats and warned against venturing out.

The lockdown is very effective in rural areas, too, as people who went to petrol bunks, banks, pharmacies, hospitals and provisional stores were found wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, the district administration had received many complaints that masks and sanitisers were sold at exorbitant price at pharmacies in the city and across the district.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that the Central Government had declared face masks and hand sanitisers under essential commodities and had fixed the prices of these items.

He said that three-ply masks should not be sold over ₹10, while 200 ml sanitizer should be sold at a maximum retail price of ₹100. He said that action will be taken against pharmacies, if they were found selling the items at higher price.

52 cases registered

The district police on Thursday have registered 52 cases against motorists for violating Section 144 of CrPC that was clamped in the district from Tuesday evening.

A press release said their vehicles were impounded and they were later released on bail. On Wednesday, the police had registered 63 cases. Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that stringent action will be taken against persons for violating Section 144 and warned people against unlawful assembly on the road.